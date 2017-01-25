press release: Opening night Friday, January 27, 5 pm to 9:30 pm. On display through Feb. 28 at The Social Justice Center-Jackie Macaulay Gallery, 1202 Williamson Street

Our nation now recognizes the need to speak truth to power – but to do that with strength, we must first speak with each other.

608 Arts holds its inaugural event at The Jackie Macaulay Gallery – America: Who Are We? Area artists, working in a variety of media and spoken word, express their joys, frustrations and demands to be heard as citizens of The United States. You're invited to come in costume as An American and express your thoughts by adding to The Writing On The Wall, designing a postcard we'll send to our elected representatives, and photobombing our Lady Liberty.

The evening is also a celebration for 608 Arts, who are excited to be the new curators of the Jackie Macaulay Gallery in The Social Justice Center. 608 Arts' creators and performers work in themes of social equity, justice and accessibility. Our partnership with this direct-action organization and its many networks is an ideal opportunity to strengthen our alliances while we support our neighbors. America:

Who Are We? is a free-will fund raiser for The Tenant Resources Center which works tirelessly to keep our city accessible to all individuals and families.