American Advertising Awards Madison

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The AAA Show will be held at Union South on Saturday, February 25, 2017

SMA Reception 5-6 pm  

AAA Show Check-In 6-7 pm.  Enjoy heavy appetizers, cocktails and gallery viewing.  Show at 7:15 pm

Don't forget to order tickets for the Silver Medal Reception (no fee/please register) and the AAA Show

AAF & Ad 2 Madison Members $50 (Member & Guest $110)

Non-Members/Guests $65

Students $30

Prices increase on February 16

