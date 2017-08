RSVP for American Advertising Federation Madison Summer Party

press release: American Adveritising Federation - Madison is celebrating 70 amazing years! Join us at Capital Brewery for our Annual Summer Party presented by American Family Insurance on Tuesday, August 15 starting at 5:00 pm.

Network with other local advertising professionals while you enjoy fantastic food, Capital Brewery beer and great raffle prizes. Music with the amazing Tent Show Troubadours kicks off at 6 pm.

Register by Aug 10th. $10 for AAF Madison members; $15 for nonmembers (guests).

Email: info@aafmadison.org

Phone:608-492-2236

URL: aafmadison.org