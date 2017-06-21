American Family Insurance Championship Pro-Am

press release: The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship announced a new event for tournament week. “Concert on the Course” will feature the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in a free outdoor performance open to the public. This will be the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s first event before their full summer schedule starts.

The event, sponsored in party by kathy ireland® Worldwide, will take place at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course on the University Ridge Golf Course grounds from 7 – 8:15 p.m. following Pro-Am play on Wednesday, June 21.

A specific area will be marked for seating as attendees may bring their own chairs and blankets to place on the grass. Concessions will be available at the concert site as no carry-in food or beverage will be allowed. Onsite parking will also be available as attendees should follow local traffic signs to the specific parking locations.

Also new this year, the Pro-Am golf tournament on Wednesday, June 21 will be free and open to the public starting at 10 a.m. This new aspect provides an additional opportunity to for fans to see some of their favorite players in action prior to tournament competition starting on Friday, June 23.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will perform a family-friendly program during the 75-minute concert, featuring both classic and current music selections. “We’re thrilled to add the special ‘Concert on the Course’ with the renowned Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra during this year’s tournament week,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “By presenting this free concert, as well as opening Wednesday’s Pro-Am day to the public, we are continuing to further enhance the week-long tournament experience for our fans.”

The University Ridge Clubhouse and Pavilion areas will be closed to the public for the entire day/evening. Restrooms will be available at the concert site and golf course.

There will be a bag check at both the golf course and the concert entrance area. First aid, medical personnel and EMS onsite during the event should any medical emergencies arise.

Weather officials will be on site all day, Tournament officials will communicate any changes thru the tournament web site and social media accounts. If the concert is rained out, there is no rain date and it will not be rescheduled.

The golf course bleacher seating on holes #1, #14 and #18 will be open to the public. Note: the course will be closed to the public on Thursday, June 22, in preparation for the tournament start on Friday.

About the American Family Insurance Championship

The inaugural PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship was held in June 2016, hosted by 12-time PGA TOUR winner and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. The second annual event will be held June 23-25 in Madison, Wis. at University Ridge Golf Course and will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2 million purse. The no-cut event includes two Pro-Am events on June 21-22, followed by three days of tournament play, June 23-25. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and the American Family Children’s Hospital. Nearly $1.1 million in proceeds was donated to charitable organizations from the 2016 event.

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, led by Maestro Andrew Sewell, is a vibrant and thriving professional orchestra dedicated to advancing Wisconsin communities through the transformative power of music. The WCO performs approximately 25 concerts per year, including Concerts on the Square®, Masterworks, Holiday Pops, Handel’s Messiah, Youth Concerts and other performances across the state. With a core orchestra of thirty-four musicians, an established $10 million endowment, and a permanent home in Overture Center for the Arts magnificent Capitol Theater, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is one of the finest chamber orchestras in the country.

The 2017 American Family Insurance Championship will be open to the public June 23-25, 2017.

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS:

General Admission (ages 16-49) | Valid Any One Day | $20 (before 6/1) | $25 (after 6/1)

AARP Champion GA Ticket (50+) | Valid Any One Day | $15 (before 6/1) | $20 (after 6/1)

Military General Admission | 3-day pass | FREE

Culver’s Youth GA (ages 15 and under) | FREE with paid adult

Upgraded Clubhouse Ticket* | Valid Any One Day | $40 (before 6/1) | $50 (after 6/1)

*Clubhouse Ticket includes general admission grounds access along with upgraded access to the University Ridge Clubhouse, which includes private restrooms, climate-controlled lounge with TVs and an enhanced food and beverage menu for purchase.