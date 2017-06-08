American Girl/Mattel Toy Distribution

press release: Boys & Girls Clubs will be distributing American Girl Dolls and other Mattel/Fisher Price products on Thursday, June 8th and Friday, June 9th from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm at our Club Administrative Office at 1818 W. Beltline Highway.

This is how it will work:

1. We will ask for general donations (at the event) for Boys & Girls Clubs to support building a new dental clinic inside our Allied Club with Madison Dental Initiative.

2. Once you make a general donation (at the event) you will receive a color coded ticket(s).

3. Once you receive a ticket(s) you will be directed to an area and can grab one or multiple items based on the donation given.

On Saturday, the remaining items will be donated to the Children's Hospital, Madison 365 - Back to School Events, One City Learning Centers, Peace Network, Allied Drive Neighborhood Associations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Baraboo, Building Bosses with Ajani Carr, and others. We will also have brats and beverages for sale and the proceeds will benefit our summer camp program for about 1,000 kids.