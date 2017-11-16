press release: The Wisconsin Historical Society will be hosting an open house and author talk to celebrate American Indian Heritage Month. This event is in conjunction with the UW – Madison Wunk Sheek Native November Celebration.

What: The public is invited to the American Indian Heritage Month Open House at the Wisconsin Historical Society. At 5:00 pm there will be a talk in the auditorium by co-authors of “People of the Big Voice,” Tom Jones and Mike Schmudlach. Before and after the talk, the public will have an opportunity to examine materials of American Indian history in the library reading room. Some of the items that will be on display include the original photographs of Ho Chunk people; the treaty statement written in both English and Ojibwe that was carried from Wisconsin to Washington in 1864 conveying Ojibwe grievances to the federal government; oral history interviews, maps, native language materials, tribal publications, and more.

There will be Native American titles from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press available for purchase as well as an opportunity to have Tom Jones, Mike Schmudlach and artist Geri Schrab sign books.

When: Thursday, November 16 – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (5:00 pm author talk)

Where: Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters (Library Mall) 816 State Street