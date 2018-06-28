American Junior Shorthorn Association National Show

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Tuesday – Sunday, June 28—July 1, 2018, Exhibition Hall, New Holland Pavilion #2, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

AJSA National Show comes to Madison, Wisconsin this summer! The AJSA strives to brighten the future of the Shorthorn breed by engaging its members in opportunities that develop character, promote valuable skills, and build life-long friendships.

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
