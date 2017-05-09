American Marketing Association Madison

press release:

Join fellow Madison marketers for a night of learning with a twist!

On May 9, we're visiting local hotspot Wisconsin Brewing Company to explore how local brewers and spirits companies market their brands and differentiate their small businesses in a competitive marketplace. In addition to a riveting panel discussion, you will enjoy appetizers and samplings of various local beers, wines, and spirits! Brewery tours are also available for anyone interested in learning more about the facility.

Event schedule:

4:30 - 5:00 p.m. - Registration, networking, cash bar

5:00 - 5:45 p.m. - Panel discussion*

5:45 - 7:00 p.m. - Tasting and appetizers

6:00 & 6:30 p.m. - Brewery tours

*Current panelists include: Wisconsin Brewing Company, Ale Asylum, J. Henry Bourbon, and Toot & Kate's Winebar.

Don't miss this fun night of casual marketing education and networking!

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona

Price: $20 members, $40 non-members

Tickets: https://amawiscbrewing. eventbrite.com

Email: madison@amamadison.org