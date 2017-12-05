press release:

Tues. Dec. 5th 6:30 pm Wilmar Center (953 Jenifer St.) Screening of the 2013 acclaimed documentary, American Revolutionary - The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs. Boggs passed away in 2015 at age 100, and for decades was an admired Detroit activist, writer, and philosopher whose vision of modern-day revolution may surprise you. Part of the Fall 2017 Madison Free Skool series on Nonviolent Struggle and Direct Action. Info? #608-438-9536 or visit: www.madinfoshop.wordpress.com