Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John

press release: CyphadenMusic, #DWYD, and JABKIA Media present.... Amerikas Addiction

Fresh off The “No Label, No Problem” Tour will be blessing the Art In with a performance along with supporting artists from Minnesota and Madison.

Doors Open at 8 pm $5 Cover

Amerikas Addiction (Milwaukee)

Kilo (Madison)

Willie Wright (Madison)

Neon Blaque(Minneapolis)

Phillip Saint John(Minneapolis)