Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John

Google Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: CyphadenMusic, #DWYD, and JABKIA Media present.... Amerikas Addiction

Fresh off The “No Label, No Problem” Tour will be blessing the Art In with a performance along with supporting artists from Minnesota and Madison.

Doors Open at 8 pm $5 Cover

Amerikas Addiction (Milwaukee)

Kilo (Madison)

Willie Wright (Madison)

Neon Blaque(Minneapolis)

Phillip Saint John(Minneapolis)

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Amerikas Addiction, Willie Wright, Kilo, Neon Blaque, Phillip Saint John - 2018-05-18 20:00:00