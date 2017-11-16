Among Wolves

press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Shawn Convey

This mesmerizing, eye-opening new documentary introduces us to a humanitarian biker gang within the formerly war-torn Balkan community of Livno. The Wolves Motorcycle Club has tasked itself with the mission of saving the wild horses of Bosnia and Herzegovina, all the while coping with the devastating after effects of civil war. Winner, Chicago Award, 2016 Chicago International Film Festival. Director Shawn Convey & Writer Kevin Ripp will appear in person to present and discuss their film. Co-presented with the UW’s International Division, Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS), and Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia (CREECA).

