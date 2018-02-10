press release: Feld Entertainment® announced today that tickets for AMSOIL Arenacross, the most intense indoor professional motorcycle racing on the planet, are now on sale. AMSOIL Arenacross is one of the most extreme racing environments in the world with top professional athletes competing on man-made, custom-designed tracks built inside the country’s most well-known arenas for 12 nights of fierce, high-flying motorcycle racing competition.

AMSOIL Arenacross events are affordably-priced for the whole family with seats starting at $15.

The 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross season will consist of a 12-round battle for the coveted Ricky Carmichael Cup. The tour travels across 11 different states in 2018 and kicks off, after a five-year hiatus, at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio on January 6. The series will make a first-time stop in Florence, S.C. on Feb. 17 and returns to Las Vegas to crown a champion on May 4.

Saturday, February 10, 2018: Gates/Track Party open at 5:00 p.m.; Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.; Racing starts at 7:00 p.m.

Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

TICKETS: Ticket prices start as low as $15.

Tickets are on-sale now and available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster retail outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit Alliant Energy Center box office.

The 2017 season showcased a battle for the title that went down to the Main Event in Las Vegas where just eight points separated the top three riders in the Race To The Ricky Carmichael Cup, with reigning champion Gavin Faith leading rivals Chris Blose and Jace Owen. After the dust settled following a pair of 250AX Class Main Events, Faith not only stood atop the podium with the overall victory, but he also put the finishing touch on a second-straight AMSOIL Arenacross title and hoisted the Ricky Carmichael Cup for the second consecutive year in Las Vegas.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of AMSOIL Arenacross's best-kept secret, the Monster Energy-fueled Track Party! This is your exclusive opportunity to put your feet on the same dirt battleground where the sport's fearless athletes will lay it all on the line while you compete in a Thor gear change contest, win swag and get the night started in the most exciting way possible. Get an up-close look at the riders, motorcycles and obstacles used to soar through the air at unimaginable heights and speeds. The party starts Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. and costs $10 at the gate. Or get FREE access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy.

While Saturday is all about the pros, Sunday also features another full day of racing as AMSOIL Arenacross provides the sport’s only developmental platform for amateur racing. Fans can expect to see hundreds of the fastest amateur athletes testing their skills across 27 classes on the same arena-sized tracks as the professionals.

To purchase tickets for AMSOIL Arenacross, visit Arenacross.com. Follow the sport on their social channels: