Amy Bethel & Lorraine Reynolds

Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

TUE, JUN 12 - SUN, SEP 2, 2018. RECEPTION:  FRI, JUN 29, 6-8 PM

Gallery I: Random | Access | Memory

Amy Bethel & Lorraine Reynolds

Bethel & Reynolds repurpose, rebuild, and reimagine materials to create 3-dimensional works that blend nature, history and technology. Bethel’s sculptures and installations explore the occasionally absurd metaphors that shape our experience of time. Through assemblage, Reynolds ponders the power of seemingly disparate objects to speak to memory and loss.  

Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4169
