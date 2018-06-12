Amy Bethel & Lorraine Reynolds
Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
TUE, JUN 12 - SUN, SEP 2, 2018. RECEPTION: FRI, JUN 29, 6-8 PM
press release:
Gallery I: Random | Access | Memory
Amy Bethel & Lorraine Reynolds
Bethel & Reynolds repurpose, rebuild, and reimagine materials to create 3-dimensional works that blend nature, history and technology. Bethel’s sculptures and installations explore the occasionally absurd metaphors that shape our experience of time. Through assemblage, Reynolds ponders the power of seemingly disparate objects to speak to memory and loss.
