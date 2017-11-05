Amy & Dave Freeman

press release: From adventurers and educators Amy and Dave Freeman, a passionate and beautifully illustrated account of a year in the Boundary Waters. The Boundary Waters—with over twelve hundred miles of canoe routes—is one of our national treasures, yet their existence has been consistently threatened. When the Freemans learned of copper nickel mining in the area’s watershed, they decided to take action. They would speak on behalf of the Boundary Waters. And they would do it by spending a year in the wilderness.