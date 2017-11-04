press release:

Two days before Christmas of 2008, General Motors’ oldest operating assembly plant, in Paul Ryan’s hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, shut down in the midst of the Great Recession. After thousands of jobs vanished from this small, proud city, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Amy Goldstein spent years immersed in Janesville to illuminate the human consequences of one of the nation’s biggest political issues. Janesville: An American Story is an intimate account, taking readers deep into the lives of autoworkers, educators, bankers, politicians and job re-trainers to show why it’s so hard in the twenty-first century to recreate a prosperous, healthy working class.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Humanities Council as part of its Working Lives Project, which asks Wisconsinites “What does work mean in your life?”