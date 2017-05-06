Amy Goodman

Madison College-Downtown 211 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Sat. May 6th 1:30 – 3:30 pm Madison College DTEC, Rm. 240 (211 N. Carroll) Democracy NOW – 20 Years Covering the Movement Changing America – book event with Amy Goodman! Sponsored by the Madison College Journalism Program, WORT-FM Community Radio and The Progressive magazine. Books will be available for purchase from Room of One's Own Bookstore. Info? https://www.facebook.com/events/116986145523324/

Madison College-Downtown 211 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

