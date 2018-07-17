Amy Pearce-Hayden & Kelly DiNardo

press release: A Room of One's Own is delighted to welcome Amy Pearce-Hayden and Kelly DiNardo, authors of the new book Living the Sutras: A Guide to Yoga Wisdom Beyond the Mat!

Amy Pearce-Hayden has devoted 20 years of study, practice, and teaching to classical yoga, ayurveda, tantra, and meditation. She founded the RajaHatha School of Yoga in 2003 and continues to certify teachers in her 200- and 500-hour lineage. Amy is also a regular guest contributor to Yoga International and yoga instructor for the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, PA, with her home base in Madison, WI.

Kelly DiNardo is a journalist who started a consistent yoga practice while procrastinating on a writing assignment. DiNardo was first certified to teach yoga through YogaFit in 2003 and went on to receive her 200-hour RYT through Living Yoga Teacher Training. In 2009, she opened Past Tense yoga studio in Washington, DC.

About Living the Sutras: A Guide to Yoga Wisdom Beyond the Mat: In its highest form, yoga is a practice for your body and your mind. Living the Sutras brings the wisdom of classical yoga philosophy into your life in an accessible and relevant way. The book is at once an introduction to the classical philosophy, a quick guide for students and teachers, and an active self-study that helps you to engage with yoga wisdom in a deeply personal way.