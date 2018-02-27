press release: Tuesday, February 27 – Sunday, March 4 | OH

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season! The New York Times raves, “AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.” Don’t miss this stunning Broadway hit when it arrives in Madison on its first national tour! Meet the Artist* immediately following the Thursday evening performance. Community Partner: Park Bank

Tuesday, Feb 27 7:30pm

Wednesday, Feb 28 7:30pm

Thursday, Mar 1 7:30pm

Friday, Mar 2 8:00pm

Saturday, Mar 3 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, Mar 4 1:00pm & 6:30pm