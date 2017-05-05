An Artful Affair

press release:

A great opportunity for Dane County artists age 55+ display their artwork and compete for cash prizes. Enter works in watercolor, pastels, oils, ink/pencil, chalk, acrylics or mixed media. Art pieces must be able to be hung on the wall. Judges are professional artists from the local community. All entries must be dropped off at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, on Tuesday, April 25 between 9:00am and 3:00pm. The Opening Show will be part of MMOCA’s Gallery Night on Friday, May 5. Call 266-6581 for a brochure, or visit www.madisonseniorcenter.org to print an entry form.