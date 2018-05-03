An Embodiology Visitation

press release: Embodiology® is defined as a neo-African approach to contemporary dance improvisation. Event attendees will see this theory in action as student practitioners demonstrate spontaneous yet thoughtful performances.

Thursday, May 3

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: maiahaus

402 E. Mifflin Street

The Embodiologists artfully gather at maiahaus with an abridged iteration of "Embodiology® at Work: Embodiology® at Play," with special guest Rob Dz, a resident artist and musician known for his Making Justice program at the Madison Public Library. With a focus on hip hop and spoken word, he is also an improviser whose cadence flows into the modes of play that the Embodiology® ensemble flourish within. maiahaus is multimedia artist Chele Isaac’s art space in Madison. It is the former home of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and this visitation is sure to revive the spiritual resonance of this space.