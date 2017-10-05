An Epicurean Evening

press release: Clean Wisconsin is hosting its 4th annual Epicurean Evening fundraising gala! Join us on October 5 for a night of exquisite fare, artisan cocktails and stunning views. Set among the sweeping panoramas of Lake Monona, the annual culinary event will treat guests to exclusive offerings from Madison’s top culinary talent, hand-crafted cocktails from the area’s best mixologists, live and silent auction, and wine pull. All proceeds from the evening will support Clean Wisconsin’s mission to preserve and protect the state’s clean air, water and natural heritage. $150 - $1,200

5:00PM – 9:00PM, T hursday, October 5, 2017, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center: 1 John Nolen Drive