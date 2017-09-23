An Evening in Red & Blue Gala

press release: You are cordially invited to join REACH-A-Child™ staff and board as we celebrate REACH's 10th Anniversary at this year's "Gala: An Evening in Red & Blue" on Saturday, September 23rd. With a goal this year to comfort and distract 20,000 children-in-crisis, your contributions will greatly assist REACH in attaining our goal.

Saturday, September 23, 5:00-9:30 pm

Fitchburg Fire Station - 2931 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Tickets: Individual Ticket: $75.00 Couples Ticket: $125.00

Tickets can be purchased on the REACH website atwww.reachachild.org/events. Please purchase tickets by September 1st! (Ticket includes Reception, Dinner, Dessert, Beer & Wine.)

Cocktail Attire Requested. 21+ event.

Evening Events Include:Cocktail & Hors d'oeuvres ReceptionDinnerSilent AuctionProgram with Emcee Marc LovicottFund the Mission

REACH staff and board members are looking forward to having you attend!

Visit our website for more information: www.reachachild.org

Contact Patricia Sugden if you have any questions; patricia.sugden@reachachild.org OR 608-285-5221.