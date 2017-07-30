An Evening of Arias & Art Songs

A fun night of comic and classic melodies from your favorite operas. Featuring extraordinary lead singers from the School of Music and UW Opera Theater. Among them: Katie Anderson, soprano; Courtney Kayser, mezzo-soprano; José Muñiz, tenor; and accompanist Thomas Kasdof, piano.

The Wisconsin Union Theater is bringing classical music to the Memorial Union Terrace with its just-announced Summer Serenades series. Get your fill of unique Madison summer fun with some of the finest and most innovative artists Wisconsin has to offer. All concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm and free!