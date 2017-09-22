An Evening of Dreaming
Centro Hispano 810 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: FALL ART & FOOD POP-UP
A FUNDRAISER FOR CENTRO HISPANO OF DANE COUNTY!
presented in collaboration with VEA Events
Friday & Saturday, September 22-23, 6 pm
MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!
Mark your calendars for a final visit of our agency at our Fall Evening of Dreaming Art & Food Pop-Up before Centro is completely transformed by a Design for a Difference makeover in October. Presented in collaboration with VEA Events, An Evening of Dreaming promises to be a total Visual, Edible and Audible experience for your senses. Featuring Latino artists and chef working in collaboration on artistic creations that defy the imagination, this is a one-of-a-kind event you won't want to miss. Tickets go on sale in July!
Proceeds from this event benefit the programs at Centro Hispano of Dane County.
