press release:

Beyond the Gates: An Evening with Gail Ambrosius

June 27: 5:30-7:30pm (Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, 2083 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704)

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a behind the scenes experience at Gail Ambrosius’s new location. Discover how Gail uses spices in her chocolates and get your hands dirty making your own sweet (and spicy) creation.

Gail grew up on a dairy farm in Seymour, Wisconsin, where her mother instilled in her a life-long love of cooking. On a school trip to Paris, Gail got separated from the group and discovered dark, exotic chocolate in the many patisseries. Gail opened Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier in the fall of 2004 and is passionate about using quality chocolate that is grown without chemicals. Real chocolate—grown on trees by farmers transformed into truffles on wintry Wisconsin days—is her passion.

$30 for non-members | $24 for members