An Evening with Patricia McConnell

Oregon Middle School 601 Pleasant Oak Dr. , Oregon, Wisconsin

press release: Join animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell, best known for co-hosting “Calling All Pets” on Wisconsin Public Radio, for an evening celebrating our magical relationship with dogs.

Dr. McConnell will talk about her new book, The Education of Will, a memoir that interweaves her work with her own troubled dog, Willie, and how he forced her to heal from events in her past.

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Dr. McConnell will be available to sign books (some books will be available for sale at the event) and will have some time to chat.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

She will talk about her newest book, “The Education of Will”. Please join us and learn more about those four legged friends we all love.

Snacks and refreshments will be served.

NOTE:

Registration is $25.00 per person except groups of four or more are $20.00 each.

Tickets are not needed as your name(s) will be added to our attendee list and checked at the door.

We will be limited to the first 200 people to register.

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO OCCUPAWS!

Oregon Middle School 601 Pleasant Oak Dr. , Oregon, Wisconsin View Map
