press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ Parent Leaders invite all community members to celebrate youth music education at The 4th Annual ‘An Evening with The Kissers’ fundraiser.The event will feature an evening with Madison’s premiere Irish band: The Kissers, delicious appetizers, a raffle, silent auction, door prizes, and more.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Brink Lounge. Tickets are $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. You may purchase tickets by calling the WYSO main office at 608-263-3320 or by visiting our website.

Please join us for great food, drinks, and a door raffle while you listen to a captivating performance by The Kissers. Clap your hands, stomp your feet, and sing along to your favorite jig and reel – The Kissers will undoubtedly get you singing and dancing to their unique and lively sound.

Proceeds from the event will help support all aspects of the WYSO program for young musicians, including high quality orchestral training, performance opportunities, student scholarships, orchestra tours, and master classes with professional musicians.