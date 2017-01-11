An Evening with the Kissers

Google Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00

Buy tickets

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ Parent Leaders invite all community members to celebrate youth music education at The 4th Annual ‘An Evening with The Kissers’ fundraiser.The event will feature an evening with Madison’s premiere Irish band: The Kissers, delicious appetizers, a raffle, silent auction, door prizes, and more.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Brink Lounge. Tickets are $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. You may  purchase tickets by calling the WYSO main office at 608-263-3320 or by visiting our website.

Please join us for great food, drinks, and a door raffle while you listen to a captivating performance by The Kissers. Clap your hands, stomp your feet, and sing along to your favorite jig and reel – The Kissers will undoubtedly get you singing and dancing to their unique and lively sound.

Proceeds from the event will help support all aspects of the WYSO program for young musicians, including high quality orchestral training, performance opportunities, student scholarships, orchestra tours, and master classes with professional musicians.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Fundraisers
Music

Visit Event Website

608-263-3320

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with the Kissers - 2017-01-20 19:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer