An Inn in Tokyo

Japan | 1935 | 35mm | 80 min. | Japanese intertitles with English subtitles

Director: Yasujiro Ozu; Cast: Takeshi Sakamoto, Yoshiko Okada, Chôko Iida

In a heartfelt, emotional story that pre-dates Italian neorealism, the homeless wanderer Kihachi (Sakamoto) tries to find a more stable life for himself and his two boys. Their lives are changed when Kihachi meets an old acquaintance and a single, similarly homeless young mother. Presented here with the original synchronized score, Ozu’s final silent movie is one of the director’s finest achievements.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.