An Interdisciplinary Approach to Studying Mindfulness

press release: Join us for the final lecture of 2017 in our ongoing series: John Dunne, Distinguished Chair in Contemplative Humanities at UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds

Thursday, November 2, at 7:00 PM, Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Dr. Dunne will give an overview of the interdisciplinary approach to studying mindfulness being pursued at the Center for Investigating Healthy Minds.

John Dunne is the Distinguished Chair in Contemplative Humanities at UW-Madison’s Center for Investigating Healthy Minds. He also holds a co-appointment in the Department of East Asian Languages and Literature. His work focuses on Buddhist philosophy and contemplative practice, especially in dialog with Cognitive Science and Psychology. His publications appear in venues ranging across both the Humanities and the Sciences, and they include works on Buddhist philosophy, contemplative practice and their interpretation within scientific contexts.

Registration is appreciated for this event. Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org

This lecture is part of the Wisconsin Science Festival! More information about other events held November 2 - 5 at wisconsinsciencefest.org

"Scholared for Life" is a lecture series presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW Madison Speakers Bureau. Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole. More info and videos of past lectures at midlibrary.org/sfl