Anastasia
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
Inspired by the films, this show is set in the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
Features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.
