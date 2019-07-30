Anastasia

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

Inspired by the films, this show is set in the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

Info
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
