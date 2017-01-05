press release: "Anatomy of the Piano" - Red Bridge Aerts (United Kingdom)

Ages 6+

Will asks Father Christmas for a space rocket. He gets a piano instead. Despite his initial disappointment, Will discovers that his new gift just might be better—it can take him on fantastical musical adventures through space and time! He takes the audience along on an exhilarating musical journey through piano history. Along the way, experience Beethoven’s bad moods, Bach’s cave piano, and a jam session with Fats Waller. Anatomy of the Piano (for beginners) is a hugely entertaining celebration of the piano, featuring whirlwind piano playing, songs, stories, and hand-drawn projections to inspire the musician within us all.

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

