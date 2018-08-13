Ancora String Quartet
Unity Chapel, Spring Green 6596 Hwy. T , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: This summer, the Rural Musicians Forum brings another remarkable concert series to the Hillside Theater, Unity Chapel, and the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Center featuring a broad range of classical and folk musical traditions. For more than 25 years, RMF has brought live music to magical rural spaces in the Wisconsin River Valley, inspiring a love for music and virtuoso musicians in the community. RMF concerts free and open to the public, donations appreciated.
