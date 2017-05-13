× Expand Barry Lewis Ancora String Quartet (from left): Benjamin Whitcomb, Robin Ryan, Wes Luke, Marika Fischer Hoyt.

The performance takes place on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Tickets will be available at the door, and are for general seating. Ticket prices are $15/general, $12/seniors and students, and $6 for children under 12.

The ASQ closes our 16th season with a program of French Impressionism and German Romanticism. Saint-Saëns’ second quartet reveals the lyricism and witty invention which earned him the nickname ‘the French Mendelssohn.’ We follow this up with the first of the Beethoven late quartets, written shortly after he had finished his Ninth Symphony. From its wistfully dreamy first movement to the ethereally mysterious coda in the last, Beethoven charts a new course for others to follow as best they might.

Other performances of this program will take place:

Monday, May 8, at 3:00 pm

Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton

Free-will donation

Friday, May 12, at 7:30 pm

MacDowell Music Club, Janesville

Free and open to the public

