Andean Aesthetic: Textiles in Arequipa, Peru

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture by Paul Block 

Presented by: Blenda Femenias

Come enjoy a lecture by Blenda Femenias about textiles in Peru.

Blenda Femenias is a specialist in gender, race, ethnicity and the arts in Latin America. She has conducted research in the Andes for more than two decades. She has taught courses at American University, Brown University, Tufts University and the University of Pittsburgh.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
