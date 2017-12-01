press release: On Friday, December 1, 2017, celebrate with Anders Svanoe and the band his second volume of State of the Baritone. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8:00pm. $10 advance at http://anderssvanoe.bpt.me, $15 at the door. Online sales end one hour before the show.

Anders Svanoe - baritone saxophone

John Christensen - bass

Rodrigo Villanueva Conroy - drums

“The improbable sleeper of the year is The State of the Baritone by Madison reed player Anders Svanoe, who rewarded producer-saxophonist Jon Irabagon’s faith in him, with an ambitious and conceptually lucid statement about the hulking horn’s ability to float like a butterfly and roar like a buffalo stampede, among other qualities.” - Kevin Lynch