press release: ALL has partnered with Anders Svanoe, to host a Sunday afternoon jazz series by local cats starting in February, on the fourth Sunday every month/suggested donation $5, 3-5pm.

SUNDAY NEW MUSIC SERIES

FEB 25 - Anders Svanoe Double Trio [live recording session]

MAR 25 - Louka Patenaude/John Christensen Duo

APR 29 - The Improvisor’s Workbench: Mark Siegenthaler, Bradley Townsend, Michael Brenneis

MAY 27 -John Christensen/Matt Blair Duo