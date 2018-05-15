× Expand Joshua Black Wilkins Anderson East

$19 ($17 adv.).

press release: The new album from Anderson East, Encore, was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio along with additional production at House of Blues and Farmland Studio. The album features eleven songs, including “All On My Mind,” “King For A Day” and “Girlfriend” as well as renditions of songs by Ted Hawkins and Willie Nelson.

The release of Encore culminates a breakout series of years for East following his widely praised debut album, Delilah, which NPR Music called “an eclectic, fully formed debut…” Additional critical praise included The Wall Street Journal who described, “…highlighted by Mr. East’s raw and raspy vocals and a backing band that channels the urgent rhythms and gospel-flavored sounds of ‘60s R&B and Southern soul music,” while American Songwriter asserted, “New artist debuts don’t come with much more industry buzz than the first release from singer/songwriter Anderson East…For better or worse, that sets expectations higher than those of most new artists. Thankfully, East meets them in 10 tracks and 33 minutes.”

In addition to “Ellen” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” East has previously performed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “CBS This Morning Saturday” and Daryl Hall’s “Live from Daryl’s House” and has lent his talents to several notable projects. He’s been featured on Dave Cobb’s Southern Family compilation, contributed a song to Brandi Carlile’s Cover Stories LP and crafted the original song “What Would It Take” for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.