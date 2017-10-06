10/6-3/28 (reception 5-9 pm, 10/6).

press release: Enjoy the first major sculpture exhibition in the Allen Centennial Garden featuring Madison artist, Andreé Valley. The show will be on display from October 2017–March 2018, and showcases a series of exuberant aluminum pieces throughout the Garden. Visitors will be invited to create their own pieces inspired by Andreé’s work, while discovering the meaning behind each piece’s intentional placement