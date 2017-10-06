Andreé Valley
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
10/6-3/28 (reception 5-9 pm, 10/6).
press release: Enjoy the first major sculpture exhibition in the Allen Centennial Garden featuring Madison artist, Andreé Valley. The show will be on display from October 2017–March 2018, and showcases a series of exuberant aluminum pieces throughout the Garden. Visitors will be invited to create their own pieces inspired by Andreé’s work, while discovering the meaning behind each piece’s intentional placement
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
