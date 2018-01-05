Andrew Christensen (album release), Frandu

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us in welcoming home Madison’s own Andrew Christensen as he premiers his debut album in both sight and sound!

The newly christened “darlings of dulcimer-drum-indie-pop” Labrador The Band will lead a supporting lineup that includes members of The Werewolverine, Nate Meng and other special guests! And our gracious host for this evening will be the one and only Frandu!

Andrew’s much anticipated album “Tomorrow I’m gone” will be released THIS VERY DAY on Madison label Sunday Night Records and available for the release day-only price of $5!

Stickers and hugs available upon request.

$5

21+

Safe Space

