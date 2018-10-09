$43/$33.

press release: Andy Grammer has teamed up with AutoNation and its Drive Pink initiative to drive out cancer. Raising awareness and early detection is important to the pop artist after losing his mother, Kathy Grammer, to breast cancer. Andy is a known philanthropist who first showed support for Drive Pink by performing at the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl Tailgate Party and Concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. The net proceeds from the Cure Bowl benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Good Parts Tour, will hit select AutoNation markets across the country and five dollars of every ticket sold at AutoNation sponsored shows will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The partnership began in May with the use of Andy’s smash hit, “Give Love,” in the AutoNation Drive Pink media campaign. The multi-channel campaign, which will be in excess of $25 million, will run across all media; TV, radio, print, online, in-store, direct mail and social media, and kicked off at the Indy 500 on May 24, and will hit full stride in October as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Andy Grammer also announces a nine-episode run of “The Good Parts” podcast which will premiere on July 2. The podcast is an irreverent deep dive into what’s below the surface. The philosophies, failures and life-changing moments that make up each guest’s personal story. Guests will include, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Jillian Michaels, Derek Hough, Hunter Hayes, Leslie Odom Jr., Lindsey Stirling, Daya, Lewis Howes and Perez Hilton.

"This podcast was a huge passion project for me! We explore inspiration, love, money, death, faith - nothing is off limits, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it," said Grammer.

Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy’s third full length album, The Good Parts, was released December 1, 2017. The record includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 300 million total streams, as well as his current hit single "Smoke Clears."