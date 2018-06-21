Angela Puerta, Madison Classical Guitar Ensemble, Karavay Karavay, Madison Area Ukulele Initiative, Twa Dogs, Raquel Aleman & Steve Truesdale, Dark of the Moon, Still Jaded After All These Years, Harwood String Quartet

press release:

A day of free, live music! We have a full slate of musicians ready to make some noise at the library.

11:00am: Harwood String Quartet - A string quartet with heart and a sense of humor.

12:00pm: Still Jaded After All These Years - A folk rock duo specializing in vocal harmony and witty repartee.

1:00pm: Dark of the Moon Contra-Band - Women’s band specializing in snappy music like polkas, jigs, and reels as well as other types of traditional music good for dancing or listening.

2:00pm: Raquel Aleman & Steve Truesdale - Former bandmates (Weapons of Mass Defunktion) reunite for a vocal and guitar duo show performing originals by Raquel Aleman & 1nvisibleman, as well as several fun pop covers.

3:00pm: Twa Dogs Traditional - Celtic folk music on whistle and accordion. The Twa Dogs combine classical music training with a love of folk music and a casual, down-to-earth approach to performance.

4:00pm: MAUI: Madison Area Ukulele Initiative - Approximately 20 strummers will play familiar, popular songs from 1920's to present. Audience members are invited to sing along.

5:00pm: Karavay Karavay - Named after the Russian bread of welcome and celebration, plays folk songs from around the world.

6:00pm: Madison Classical Guitar Ensemble - An ensemble of classical guitarists that plays a variety of classical music.

7:00pm: Angela Puerta - A Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wisconsin. She performs Pop, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, and Cumbia for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information, see http://www.makemusicmadison.org