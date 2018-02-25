Ani DiFranco

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release;

Presented by True Endeavors and Frank Productions

Sunday, February 25th 2018 | Doors 6:30pm | Show 7:30pm

Tickets on-sale FRIDAY, November 17, 2017 at Noon: Tickets may be purchased online at Overture.org, by phone at 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $65 | $49.50 | $39.50

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4141
