press release:

Animal Ambassador Meet n' Greet at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

The Henry Vilas Zoo is a great place to visit on a day off from school! In our warm, cozy Discovery Center, we'll have our animal ambassadors out for a Meet n' Greet from 10-11am. Enjoy a special, up-close view of some really cool animals.

11/22/17 from 10am - 11am

Free, no reservation required

Contact:

education@vilaszoo.org

www.vilaszoo.org