Animal House & Magic Barrel Ride Toga Party

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Catch this one-day-only release of Magic Barrel Ride and watch National Lampoon's Animal House. Togas welcome. Movie at 7 pm. 5pm-9pm.

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-628-3792

