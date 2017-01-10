Ann Haberl

press release: January 5, 2017 - March 17, 2017. Open 8:00am-5:00pm and during public meetings.

An artist’s reception will be held on Thursday January 12th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dane Arts gallery space located in the central hallway on the first floor of the City-County building.

Artist Statement: "These images are all original oil paintings that I painted using photographs that I took as references. They are all Midwestern landscapes, primarily Wisconsin.

"There is a stillness in my work. It is the way you feel when time seems to stop – at birth, death, and if you’re lucky during some awestruck holy moment in your life. Paradoxically, it is also the way you feel when time is racing by – clouds casting complex shadows on a lake, the changing sky at dusk. I’m holding that note in my paintings. The content of my work is about the transitory nature of images, indeed of life. The light is moving, and in a breath it will be gone. I paint to catch that moment, the moment before the light goes. That moment is more real to me than the arbitrary constructs of time and space that allow for it. Like every blade of grass I’m painting as I swipe a shade of butter across a field, that moment is energy; it’s vibration – and the veil is thin."