press release: Employing a three-octave range and the ability to create electric guitar soundscapes and turn them into pointed social commentary, guitarist Anna Coogan recently released her operatic rock album, The Lonely Cry of Space & Time. Now, Anna is excited to share her newest video for "Burn For You", which exclusively premiered with The Big Takeover.

× Expand "Burn for You" by Anna Coogan

The video for “Burn For You” follows a dance troupe of young girls, who are forced to prepare for something far more potent than a recital. “The concept for this video is, stripping them of their childhood and color, slathering their faces with war paint, and sending them into the unknown," according to Coogan. Commenting not only on the political climate of the world, but also the innocence of youth, the video shows what happens when one girl is suddently thrust into the battle of adulthood, while the others are allowed to stay firmly in their youth.

There have been many attempts at rock opera in the past, but The Lonely Cry of Space & Time is something different. Essentially a two-person efford, The Lonely Cry of Space & Time features Willy B (Brian Wilson) on drums and Moog Bass and Anna on guitar, and showcasing her exceptional range. And while operatic rock has previously explored by the likes of Kate Bush, Jane Siberry, Lene Lovich, Yoko Ono and Freddie Mercury, among others, the Coogan and Willy B were able to combine the personal and political in a musical hybrid of rock, country, pop and classical opera into a unique whole.