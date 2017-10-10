Anna Durbin

Google Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 

Madison Senior Center and Madison Public Library are co-hosting this brown bag lunch series at the Senior Center. Local author Anna Durbin will discuss King of Swords, Book 1 of her King of the Tarot regency romance series. Please note: event is at the Madison Senior Center, one block from the library: 330 W Mifflin St.

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Spoken Word
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Anna Durbin - 2017-10-10 12:00:00