Anna Fisher-Roberts
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
A performance of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments by an all-student orchestra, conducted by Anna Fisher-Roberts. Anna is an aspiring conductor and flute performance major in her third year at UW – Madison. This is her debut on the podium before an orchestra.
Info
Music