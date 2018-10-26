× Expand Sam Lamott Anne Lamott

FPC LIVE & A ROOM OF ONE’S OWN PRESENT: The bestselling author of ​Bird by Bird, Operating Instructions, ​and ​Traveling Mercies.

Door Time 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

Tickets available at www.madisonorpheum.com, 1-800-745-3000, or in-person in the

lobby of The Orpheum Theater.

TICKET PRICES

Reserved seating: $65/$45

$65 tickets include an autographed copy of Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,

due out Oct 16, 2018

Anne Lamott writes and speaks about subjects that begin with capital letters: Alcoholism, Motherhood, Jesus. But armed with self-effacing humor – she is laugh-out-loud funny – and ruthless honesty, Lamott converts her subjects into enchantment. Actually, she writes about what most of us don’t like to think about. She wrote her first novel for her father, the writer Kenneth Lamott, when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. She has said that the book was “a present to someone I loved who was going to die.” In all her novels, Anne Lamott writes about loss – loss of loved ones and loss of personal control. She doesn’t try to sugarcoat the sadness, frustration and disappointment, but tells her stories with honesty, compassion and a pureness of voice. She says, “I have a lot of hope and a lot of faith and I struggle to communicate that.” Anne Lamott does communicate her faith; in her books and in person, she lifts, comforts, and inspires, all the while keeping us laughing.

Anne Lamott is the author of seven novels, several bestselling books of nonfiction, and the classic book on writing; Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life. She has also authored several collections of autobiographical essays on faith, most recently, Hallelujah Anyway ; Rediscovering Mercy . She is currently working on her next book, Almost Everything: Notes on Hope (October 16, 2018). Lamott has been honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship, and has taught at UC Davis, as well as at writing conferences across the country. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Freida Mock has made a documentary on Lamott, entitled “Bird by Bird with Annie” (1999). Anne Lamott has also been inducted into the California Hall of Fame.