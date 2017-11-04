press release: Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Museum's Story Saturday, Annette Leblanc Cate reads from her two celebrated children's books, Look Up! and The Magic Rabbit.

About Look Up!: This conversational, humorous introduction to bird-watching encourages kids to get outdoors with a sketchbook and really look around. Quirky full-color illustrations portray dozens of birds chatting about their distinctive characteristics, including color, shape, plumage, and beak and foot types, while tongue-in-cheek cartoons feature banter between birds, characters, and the reader ("Here I am, the noble spruce grouse. In a spruce grove. Eatin’ some spruce. Yep."). Interactive and enjoyable tips bring an age-old hobby to new life for the next generation of bird-watchers.